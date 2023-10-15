Samruddhi Expressway Accident: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Kin Of Deceased In Crash That Claimed 12 Lives In Sambhajinagar |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic accident that took place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on the Samruddhi Expressway on Sunday. While paying his condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing the injured ones a speedy recovery, PM Modi announced an aid of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased in the tragedy. An aid of Rs 50,000 was announced for the injured ones in the accident.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. An ex-grata of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," wrote the Prime Minister's Office in a post on social media platform X.

CM Shinde Announces Rs 5 Lakh Assistance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed condolence over the death of 12 persons killed in a collision between a tempo and truck near Vaijapur on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samriddhi Highway at midnight.

He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in this accident and directed the administration to provide proper treatment to the injured at government expense.

12 Killed, 23 Injured In Tragic Accident

At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured when a speeding mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad. There were 35 passengers travelling by the private bus.

The accident took place at around 12.30 am in Vaijapur area of the expressway in the district, located nearly 350 km from Mumbai, an official told PTI. The bus driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the bus hit the container from the rear side, the official added.

Twelve passengers were killed. The deceased include five men, six women and a minor girl, he said. The official said 23 others received injuries and they were admitted to a government hospital.

