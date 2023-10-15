Maharashtra: 4-Month-Old Baby Among 12 Killed, 23 Others Injured After Speeding Bus Rams Into Container Truck On Samruddhi Expressway In Sambhajinagar |

Maharashtra: A tragic accident took place on Maharashtra's Samruddhi Expressway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad, claiming the lives of at least 12 individuals and leaving 23 others injured in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident occurred when a high-speed mini-bus collided with a container. The private bus was reportedly carrying 35 passengers when it met with the devastating accident.

All Passengers Were Residents Of Nashik

According to local reports, the accident occurred at the Jambar village toll booth on Samruddhi Expressway near Vaijapur. Preliminary information is that all the passengers are residents of Pathardi and Indiranagar in Nashik district. All these people had gone to seek the blessings of Sailani Baba at the Sailani Baba Dargah in Buldhana.

A four-month-old baby was reported dead among 11 others in the tragic accident. The injured are undergoing treatment at Ghati Hospitals in Vaijapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. An investigation is underway to find out how exactly the accident took place.

How Did The Crash Take Place?

However, local reports suggest that police reportedly stopped the container truck on Samruddhi Expressway, just moments before the accident. Meanwhile, when the truck was being pulled over, the private bus coming from behind at high speed hit the truck, leading to multiple casualties in the crash.

Local police gave information of the accident to the local media. "An accident between a truck and a tempo took place near Vaijapur toll post around 1:00 am...12 people have died. 17 injured are undergoing treatment in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar while six injured have been sent to the rural hospital in Vaijapur for treatment," said Inspector Shyamsundar Kavthade of Vaijapur Police.

