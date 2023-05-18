 Sameer Wankhede says NCB report "fabricated" his true worth, denies allegations of corruption
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSameer Wankhede says NCB report "fabricated" his true worth, denies allegations of corruption

Sameer Wankhede says NCB report "fabricated" his true worth, denies allegations of corruption

NCB Vigilance SET's report stated that Sameer Wankhede owned four flats in Mumbai while the CBI has accused him of demanding ₹25 crore bribe to let off Aryan Khan.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Sameer Wankhede | Photo: PTI

Former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede responded to the bribery allegations levelled against him in the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that Wankhede asked for ₹25 crore bribe in exchange of not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son after he was caught from the Cordelia cruise ship last year for allegedly taking drugs in a party.

The Free Press Journal has accessed exclusive details of NCB Vigilance SET's findings which stated that in a span of nearly five years--from 2017 to 2021--Wankhede made six private foreign visits with families to countries like United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Maldives.

Read Also
Sameer Wankhede's lavish lifestyle under scanner: NCB's SET report finds 5 Mumbai flats, 6 foreign...
article-image

These trips span over 55 days of foreign stay with declared expenditure amount of Rs 8.75 lakh which barely cover air travel fares. Wankhede, the SET finding showed, had justified his 19-day-long trip to London for tourism with just Rs 1 lakh as expense.

The report also stated that Wankhede owns four flats in Mumbai, apart from 416. 88 acre land in Washim. Through his communication, Sameer has intimated to have spent Rs 82,87,399 on a fifth flat in Goregaon which is valued at Rs 2,45,49,918.

Read Also
‘Aryan Khan got girls, drugs & free tickets worth ₹27 lakh’: Sameer Wankhede’s EXCLUSIVE...
article-image

Sameer Wankhede hits back at NCB

But Wankhede clarified on Thursday that all his properties are "ancestral."

"NCB vigilance report had falsified and fabricated my true worth. I have total of six properties not four as alleged in the biased SIT report.

"All the properties and wealth is ancestral and before my joining the civil services duly declared and taxes paid. I do my service for passion not for salary,” said Sameer Wankhede told the Free Press Journal, while defending his financial status.

Read Also
Aryan Khan drugs case: Model Munmun Dhamecha accuses Sameer Wankhede of framing her for media...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Tuition teacher thrashes 11-year-old with broom for not 'finishing homework'; father demands...

Mumbai: Tuition teacher thrashes 11-year-old with broom for not 'finishing homework'; father demands...

Sameer Wankhede says NCB report "fabricated" his true worth, denies allegations of corruption

Sameer Wankhede says NCB report

See exclusive chats of Sameer Wankhede with NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh

See exclusive chats of Sameer Wankhede with NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh

Mumbai: MRVC chief Subhash Gupta reviews station improvement works at Ghatkopar

Mumbai: MRVC chief Subhash Gupta reviews station improvement works at Ghatkopar

Mira-Bhayandar: Ex-MLC Muzaffar Hussain bags Rajiv Gandhi Krishi-Ratna Award 2023 for innovative...

Mira-Bhayandar: Ex-MLC Muzaffar Hussain bags Rajiv Gandhi Krishi-Ratna Award 2023 for innovative...