Sameer Wankhede says NCB report

Sameer Wankhede | Photo: PTI

Former Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede responded to the bribery allegations levelled against him in the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that Wankhede asked for ₹25 crore bribe in exchange of not framing Shah Rukh Khan's son after he was caught from the Cordelia cruise ship last year for allegedly taking drugs in a party.

The Free Press Journal has accessed exclusive details of NCB Vigilance SET's findings which stated that in a span of nearly five years--from 2017 to 2021--Wankhede made six private foreign visits with families to countries like United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Maldives.

These trips span over 55 days of foreign stay with declared expenditure amount of Rs 8.75 lakh which barely cover air travel fares. Wankhede, the SET finding showed, had justified his 19-day-long trip to London for tourism with just Rs 1 lakh as expense.

The report also stated that Wankhede owns four flats in Mumbai, apart from 416. 88 acre land in Washim. Through his communication, Sameer has intimated to have spent Rs 82,87,399 on a fifth flat in Goregaon which is valued at Rs 2,45,49,918.

Sameer Wankhede hits back at NCB

But Wankhede clarified on Thursday that all his properties are "ancestral."

"NCB vigilance report had falsified and fabricated my true worth. I have total of six properties not four as alleged in the biased SIT report.

"All the properties and wealth is ancestral and before my joining the civil services duly declared and taxes paid. I do my service for passion not for salary,” said Sameer Wankhede told the Free Press Journal, while defending his financial status.