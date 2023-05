Sameer Wankhede | ANI

Former NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede approached Bombay High Court seeking that no coercive action is taken against him in the Aryan Khan bribery case.

The Vacation Bench of the court is set to hear his plea at 2.30 pm today.

This is breaking news, more details awaited