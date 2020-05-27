Same old Sena: Sainiks vandalise shops in Maharashtra Yavatmal over criticism of Uddhav, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi

In the video, a large crowd can be seen entering the shop in the presence of a few cops and vandalising a goods. As per report by Republic World, an FIR has been filed against the two individuals for criticising the top MVA leaders in the Facebook post.

Meanwhile, a day after a BJP MP demanded President's rule in Maharashtra, leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday accused the opposition party of trying to destablise the state government amid coronavirus crisis.

Distancing his party from the demand of Central rule, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis tried to capitalise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Congress was not in the driver's seat in the state. The Congress was trying to avoid the responsibility for `failure' of the Maharashtra government and blame the Shiv Sena, said Fadnavis, a former chief minister.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Monday met governor B S Koshyari and demanded President's rule, accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of failing to bring the pandemic situation under control.

Apart from Rane and some BJP leaders, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also met the governor on Monday. Later Pawar met Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit back at Rane's demand on Tuesday, saying it was the neighbouring BJP-ruled Gujarat that needed President's rule.