Same old Sena: Sainiks vandalise shops in Maharashtra Yavatmal over criticism of Uddhav, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena workers in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra vandalised an electronics store after two people criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media.
According to Sakal.com, the social media against Uddhav Thackeray was deemed objectionable by the Shiv Sainiks who also filed a case against the shop owners. The incident took place on Monday.
In the video, a large crowd can be seen entering the shop in the presence of a few cops and vandalising a goods. As per report by Republic World, an FIR has been filed against the two individuals for criticising the top MVA leaders in the Facebook post.
Meanwhile, a day after a BJP MP demanded President's rule in Maharashtra, leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday accused the opposition party of trying to destablise the state government amid coronavirus crisis.
Distancing his party from the demand of Central rule, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis tried to capitalise on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Congress was not in the driver's seat in the state. The Congress was trying to avoid the responsibility for `failure' of the Maharashtra government and blame the Shiv Sena, said Fadnavis, a former chief minister.
BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane on Monday met governor B S Koshyari and demanded President's rule, accusing the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of failing to bring the pandemic situation under control.
Apart from Rane and some BJP leaders, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also met the governor on Monday. Later Pawar met Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hit back at Rane's demand on Tuesday, saying it was the neighbouring BJP-ruled Gujarat that needed President's rule.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)