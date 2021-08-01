'Samajhnewalo ko ishara kafi hai': Day after BJP MLC Prasad Lad's provocative statement regarding Sena Bhavan, Sanjay Raut posts cryptic tweet

A day after BJP MLC Prasad Lad's provocative statement regarding Shiv Sena Bhavan, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has posted a cryptic tweet warning the MLC without naming him.

BJP's flag hoisting ceremony was held outside the party's Mahim office on Saturday. At that time, Lad had criticized Shiv Sena. "The strength of BJP has doubled as Rane family members have joined BJP. They (Shiv Sainiks) are scared. Even though we have just come to Mahim, they think that we have come to blow up Shiv Sena Bhavan. But when the time comes, we will do it too," Lad had said.

Several Sena leaders including Gulabrao Patil, Rajan Salvi had slammed and challenged Lad to do the same and face consequences.

Now, reacting to Lad's statement, Raut has tweeted in Marathi. Lose translation of his tweet is - There is an urgent need to undertake a drug de-addiction program in Maharashtra. Otherwise, Marathi manus on the sidewalk of Shiv Sena Bhavan Bedam will not spare these drug addicts. Shiv Sena Bhavan is a shining symbol of Marathi identity.