Salaries not paid, MSRTC staff to go on strike on October 27 ahead of Diwali

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees will go on strike on October 27 demanding the payment of pending dues, salaries and merger of MSRTC with the state government.

If the MSTRC employees will be on strike ahead of Diwali and it will cause inconvenience to the commuters in the rural areas of the state. Even in last Diwali, the MSRTC workers' union had staged a statewide agitation for the pending salaries of three months.

In addition to salaries, the employees have also demanded that the MSRTC be merged with the state government. The workers' union also said that in several other states like Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Gujarat, the state government run the state transport.

They also demanded that the pay commission's benefit should be given to MSRTC employees like other state government employees, as promised in the election manifesto of MVA.

ALSO READ Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCB detains prime suspect whose name surfaced in WhatsApp chats

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:07 PM IST