Sakinaka rape and murder case: Chargesheet says attack not premeditated

The Mumbai police have filed a 346-page chargesheet in connection with the rape and murder of a homeless 32-year-old woman on the intervening night of September 9 and 10 in a stationary tempo at Sakinaka in Andheri East. The chargesheet, which was filed within 18 days of the crime, describes the brutality along with the statements of 77 witnesses.

The 346-page chargesheet filed in the Dindoshi Sessions Court on Tuesday states that the victim and the accused, Mohan Chauhan, 45, knew each other very well. “The victim couldn’t fulfil certain promises which angered the accused. While he tried contacting the victim several times, she did not reciprocate the feelings and refused to meet him. When he finally saw her after 25 days, he lost his cool and attacked her with a rod,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

The police said they have attached in the chargesheet all evidence that came up against Chauhan, and have made an airtight case against him. They were informed about the incident by a residential building’s watchman, who heard the victim’s cries and alerted the police control room in the wee hours of September 10. The police reached the spot within 10 minutes and found the victim inside a parked tempo and was rushed to hospital. However, she succumbed to injuries 33 hours later. Chauhan was later nabbed from Kurla.

The police have also mentioned the brutality with which the victim was mutilated and claimed that Chauhan acted out of aggression and anger, and the attack was not premeditated.

Chauhan has been booked for murder (section 302), rape (section 376), voluntarily causing hurt (section 323), intentional insult (section 504), common intention (section 34) under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Atrocities to Scheduled Castes and Tribes Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:46 PM IST