Sajag Nagrik Manch Urges Maharashtra CM To Ensure Durable, Corruption-Free Roads

Highlighting the recurring issue of pothole-ridden roads and accidents during monsoon, Sajag Nagrik Manch has urged Chief Minister to take concrete steps for durable and quality road construction across Maharashtra.

In a memorandum submitted to the CM, the forum said corruption, substandard materials, neglect of engineering standards, and collusion between contractors, officials, and politicians were the key reasons behind poor-quality roads despite huge public spending. It also alleged that nearly 30% of the road budget gets lost to “commissions.”

The forum demanded the creation of a state-level Road Quality Assurance Committee with IIT and VJTI experts, pilot projects in five municipal corporations under their supervision, fixing accountability of engineers and commissioners till the defect liability period ends, and making utility ducts mandatory to prevent repeated digging. Other demands include social audits, appointment of qualified city engineers from premier institutes, publishing road project details online, and an ACB/CAG inquiry into the last decade of contracts.

“Despite crores being spent, citizens only get pothole-ridden roads. Until corruption and commission practices in road building are eradicated, claims of corruption-free governance will remain mere rumors,” said Pramod Mahajan, member of Sajag Nagrik Manch.