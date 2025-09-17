Panvel Municipal Corporation Receives 282 Objections On Draft Ward Structure Ahead Of Civic Elections; Hearing Scheduled For September 18

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

Panvel: As many as 282 objections and suggestions have been filed on the draft ward structure announced by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) ahead of the upcoming civic elections. A hearing on these submissions is scheduled for September 18.

Background and Population Basis

This will be the second general election since the formation of the corporation. Around 15 days ago, the PMC released the draft ward plan, prepared on the basis of a population count of 5.09 lakh, as directed by the State Election Commission. While minor changes were introduced, the earlier structure of 20 wards with 78 corporators representing the 110 sq. km area remains largely intact.

Submissions by Citizens and Political Parties

Citizens, aspiring candidates, and political parties were allowed to submit objections and suggestions until September 15. Officials said several parties made their submissions, and in some cases, identical suggestions were filed under different names.

Next Steps

The corporation will now hear all objections on September 18 before finalising the ward structure for the upcoming elections.

