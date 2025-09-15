Panvel Municipal Corporation To Launch 'Healthy Women, Strong Families' Campaign With Health Camps Across 26 Centers From Sept 17

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will roll out the nationwide “Healthy Women, Strong Families” campaign with a series of health camps at all 26 health centers in its jurisdiction on September 17.

The initiative, being implemented by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will run across India from September 17 to October 2, 2025.

Planning Review Meeting Held

A review meeting for planning the campaign in Panvel was recently held under the guidance of the Municipal Commissioner, attended by Deputy Commissioner Prasenjit Karlekar, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi, and Medical Officer Dr. Rehana Mujawar.

Women’s Health Services to Be Provided

Women’s health services: Screening for hypertension, diabetes, oral, breast and cervical cancers, tuberculosis for at-risk women, anemia testing and counseling for adolescents, and sickle cell testing in tribal areas.

Maternal and child health: Antenatal care, hemoglobin testing, nutrition counseling, and vaccination for children.

AYUSH services: Availability of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Naturopathy treatments.

Awareness drives: Sessions on menstrual hygiene, nutrition, healthy lifestyle, and reduction of sugar and oil consumption through self-help groups and panchayat networks.

Blood donation campaign: A nationwide mega drive on October 1—National Voluntary Blood Donation Day—aiming to collect 1 lakh units of blood with the support of Red Cross and partner organizations.

Digital health access: Registration and distribution of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and PM-JAY health cards.

TB elimination: Promotion of the Nikshay Mitra scheme encouraging individuals and organizations to adopt TB patients and support their nutritional needs.

Free Referral Services for Specialised Treatment

Patients identified during the health camps who require specialized treatment will be referred for further tests, imaging, or surgeries free of cost.

PMC Appeals to Women and Children

PMC Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has appealed to women and children in the municipal limits to participate in large numbers and take advantage of the health facilities provided.

