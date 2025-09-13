 Panvel Municipal Corporation Marks Literacy Day With ‘Majhe Zhad’ Plantation Drive At Bapdev Temple
On the occasion of Literacy Day, Panvel Municipal Corporation’s Garden Department, in association with Panvel Taluka Journalists’ Development Forum and Indian Oil, organized a special tree plantation program at Bapdev Temple premises. The initiative, titled “Majhe Zhad” (My Tree), aims to plant 100 perennial trees across the city.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Dignitaries and officials plant trees during the ‘Majhe Zhad’ plantation drive at Bapdev Temple, Panvel | X - @PanvelCorp

Dignitaries and Officials Participate in the Drive

MLA Prashant Thakur, MLA Vikrant Patil, Opposition Leader Pritam Mhatre, former corporator Manoj Bhujbal, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, and officials from Indian Oil were among those present.

Civic Body’s Ongoing Green Initiatives

Under the guidance of Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, the civic body has been actively conducting plantation drives along with free distribution of saplings to citizens to promote environmental awareness.

Plantation of 15 Tree Species

As part of the program, dignitaries planted 15 different species of trees, including Peepal, Bakul, Tamhan, Jamun, Almond, Guava, and Amla, symbolizing the importance of biodiversity and conservation.

Support from Civic Team Ensures Success

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rupali Mane, department head Anil Kokre, along with supervisors Siddharth Kamble, Ashok Mune, Kiran Gaikwad, Gajalaxmi Ambe, and Ajay Dangarkar extended key support to ensure the success of the drive.

Citizens Urged to Join the Green Movement

The civic body has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers to strengthen the green cover of Panvel through such collective efforts.

