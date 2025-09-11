 Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Road Repairs Across Divisions, Citizens Urged To Report Damaged Roads
The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified road repair works across its four divisions, with officials carrying out the work on a war footing to minimise inconvenience to residents.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
PMC officials inspecting road repairs in Panvel divisions to ensure speedy completion | X - @PanvelCorp

Inspection of Key Areas

On Thursday, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete inspected roads in Sector 35, Kharghar division, Taloja village, and Koynavale, and directed officials to expedite the repair work. The inspection was carried out following instructions from Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale, who had earlier ordered immediate repairs of damaged roads.

Officials Present During Inspection

During the visit, Ward Officer Jitendra Mhadavi, Engineer Prakash Dode, other municipal officials, contractors, and staff were present.

Key Roads Already Repaired

The corporation has already undertaken repairs at several key stretches, including Kharghar Railway Station Road, Sector 6, Utsav Chowk to Gurudwara, Shilp Chowk, Taloja, Koynavale, and Palekhurd.

Citizen Helpline for Road Complaints

Citizens have been urged to directly contact junior engineers of the construction department for road-related complaints. Officials have also shared contact numbers for quick redressal:

1. Rahul Jadhav, Kalamboli – Mobile: 8237208425

2. Mayur Gadkari, Kharghar – Mobile: 9137211499

3. Pratik Angre, New Panvel – Mobile: 9321141072

4. Kiran Patil – Mobile: 9664538209

