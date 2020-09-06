'Those who feel Mumbai not safe, they can go na': Shiv Sena launches social media campaign against Kangana Ranaut

The ruling Shiv Sena has taken an aggressive stand against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by launching a social media campaign. ‘’If you feel Mumbai POK CAN GO NA,’’ while another poster says, “Those who feel Mumbai not SAFE, THEY CAN GO NA.’’ The Shiv Sena’s women wing has stuck to its stand of retaliating in “Shiv Sena style” after Kangana lands in Mumbai on September 9.

It has demanded apology from Kangana for her repeated attacks against Mumbai Police and terming Mumbai as POK. However, Kangana on her part after state wide protest and criticism from various quarters in a tweet said, “NO words to express my gratitude for my friend from everywhere including Maharashtra, they know my intentions and I don’t need to prove my love for my Karmabhoomi Mumbai who I always referred to as Maa Yashodha who adopted me, Jai Mumbai, Jai Maharashtra.”

Her tone was sober compared to Thursday when the actress had tweeted, “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on September 9. I will post the time when I land at Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le.’’ Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana saying he did not give empty warnings. On Saturday, Raut said, “I have no personal rivalry with Kangana Ranaut. But Maharashtra's insult will not be tolerated. The act of calling Mumbai Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is very serious.” “If someone is making such a serious statement about Maharashtra, it is not just a matter of one party.

It is a matter of 11 crore people of the state,” he noted. Raut targeted BJP, which yesterday in a U-turn distanced from the party spokesman Ram Kadam defending Kangana. Party legislator Ashish Shelar said, “Kangana should not teach Maharashtra, its people how to behave.” ‘’BJP should speak louder on this issue and condemn her statement. I congratulate many big names in Bollywood for their statements," he said.