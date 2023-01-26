Sadichha Sane’s murder: Mumbai lifeguard Mithu Singh, his friend sent to judicial custody

Representative Image |

Mumbai: In the case of murder of MBBS student Sadichha Sane, police have sent the arrested accused – lifeguard Mithu Singh and his friend Abdul Zuber Ansari – to judicial custody for 14 days.

The crime branch had demanded for extension of Singh’s police custody but the court rejected the application. The police told the court that search for Sane’s body is underway for which police custody would be more suitable.

Opposing the demand, Singh’s lawyer Harshman Chavan said that it has been 14 months already, so how would the body be found now.

The crime branch had filed an application in the court demanding Singh’s narco test, but advocate Chavan opposed it and told the court that the police has already done it.

Advocate Chavan told FPJ that both the accused were ‘tortured’ in police custody and have given a written complaint to the court.

Sane went missing from Bandstand on November 29, 2021. The police had registered a case of kidnapping in this matter. Lifeguard Mithu Singh was arrested in the kidnapping case 14 months after she went missing. During interrogation, the police said Singh confessed to killing her, following which a murder case was registered.

