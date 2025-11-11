'Run For Unity': Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation To Host Unity Run & Ride In Navi Mumbai On Nov 16

Representative Image | Pixabay

As part of the ongoing centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, India is set to host the Sri Sathya Sai Unity Run & Ride in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at Central Park, Sector 23, Kharghar.

The event, marking the 18th edition of the national initiative, aims to promote unity, harmony, love, and holistic well-being among citizens.

A Nationwide Movement for Unity and Fitness

The nationwide campaign, which began in August 2025 and will conclude in April 2026, spans all states and union territories of India. It is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through the Fit India Movement, underscoring the initiative’s commitment to both physical fitness and moral upliftment.

Runs and Service Activities for All

Each Unity Run is designed to bring together people from all walks of life through 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km runs, held mostly on Sundays. Alongside the runs, a range of service-oriented activities—including free medical camps and Narayan Seva (food distribution for the underprivileged)—will be conducted to foster community welfare.

Over 4,500 Participants Expected

The Navi Mumbai event is expected to see participation from over 4,500 citizens, including students, professionals, and families. The flag-off ceremony will take place at 6:00 AM at Central Park, with a press briefing scheduled earlier on November 12 at 11:00 AM at SaiPrem, Saibaba Temple (next to Balaji Temple), Sector 10A, Vashi.

‘A Movement to Unite Hearts’

“The Unity Run & Ride is not just a fitness event but a movement to unite hearts through selfless service and shared purpose,” said Srinivas Raghavan, State President, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Maharashtra (West 1).

Celebrating a Century of Love and Service

The centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba began in July 2025 and will culminate in November 2026, with a series of national-level events celebrating His message of love, service, and unity.

For more information, organisers can be contacted at +91 9702393399 (Vinai Mehrotra, District President, Navi Mumbai).