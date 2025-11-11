 'Run For Unity': Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation To Host Unity Run & Ride In Navi Mumbai On Nov 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Run For Unity': Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation To Host Unity Run & Ride In Navi Mumbai On Nov 16

'Run For Unity': Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation To Host Unity Run & Ride In Navi Mumbai On Nov 16

The nationwide campaign, which began in August 2025 and will conclude in April 2026, spans all states and union territories of India. It is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through the Fit India Movement, underscoring the initiative’s commitment to both physical fitness and moral upliftment.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 06:07 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

As part of the ongoing centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, India is set to host the Sri Sathya Sai Unity Run & Ride in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at Central Park, Sector 23, Kharghar.

The event, marking the 18th edition of the national initiative, aims to promote unity, harmony, love, and holistic well-being among citizens.

A Nationwide Movement for Unity and Fitness

The nationwide campaign, which began in August 2025 and will conclude in April 2026, spans all states and union territories of India. It is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through the Fit India Movement, underscoring the initiative’s commitment to both physical fitness and moral upliftment.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To Police Custody
Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To Police Custody
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For Abetment
Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For Abetment
Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment
Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment
Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Kabutar Khana in Kalachowki Amid Pigeon Row; Activist To Move Court, Jain Monk Plans Protest
Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Kabutar Khana in Kalachowki Amid Pigeon Row; Activist To Move Court, Jain Monk Plans Protest

Runs and Service Activities for All

Each Unity Run is designed to bring together people from all walks of life through 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km runs, held mostly on Sundays. Alongside the runs, a range of service-oriented activities—including free medical camps and Narayan Seva (food distribution for the underprivileged)—will be conducted to foster community welfare.

Over 4,500 Participants Expected

The Navi Mumbai event is expected to see participation from over 4,500 citizens, including students, professionals, and families. The flag-off ceremony will take place at 6:00 AM at Central Park, with a press briefing scheduled earlier on November 12 at 11:00 AM at SaiPrem, Saibaba Temple (next to Balaji Temple), Sector 10A, Vashi.

‘A Movement to Unite Hearts’

“The Unity Run & Ride is not just a fitness event but a movement to unite hearts through selfless service and shared purpose,” said Srinivas Raghavan, State President, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, Maharashtra (West 1).

Read Also
Mumbai Civic Update: BMC To Install Water Meters In Western Suburbs To Tackle Shortage, Leakage And...
article-image

Celebrating a Century of Love and Service

The centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba began in July 2025 and will culminate in November 2026, with a series of national-level events celebrating His message of love, service, and unity.

For more information, organisers can be contacted at +91 9702393399 (Vinai Mehrotra, District President, Navi Mumbai).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To...

Mumbai Crime News: Ujjain Man Arrested In Ghatkopar With Two Pistols, Live Cartridges; Remanded To...

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For...

Mumbai Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Domestic Abuse; Husband Booked For...

Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment

Ghatkopar Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Boyfriend; Police Book Him For Abetment

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Kabutar Khana in Kalachowki Amid Pigeon Row; Activist To Move Court, Jain...

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Kabutar Khana in Kalachowki Amid Pigeon Row; Activist To Move Court, Jain...

'Saffron Flag Will Fly Over Every Civic Body': Eknath Shinde As 16 Regions Join Shiv Sena In Thane

'Saffron Flag Will Fly Over Every Civic Body': Eknath Shinde As 16 Regions Join Shiv Sena In Thane