 RSS Remarks Case: Court Acquits Javed Akhtar After Complainant Withdraws
The metropolitan magistrate court, Girgaon, has acquitted lyricist Javed Akhtar in a defamation case filed over his alleged remarks against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a TV interview in 2021. The move came after the complainant withdrew the case.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Javed Akhtar | Photo by ANI

Mumbai: The metropolitan magistrate court, Girgaon, has acquitted lyricist Javed Akhtar in a defamation case filed over his alleged remarks against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during a TV interview in 2021. The move came after the complainant withdrew the case.

City-based advocate, Santosh Dubey, had filed the offence against the 76-year-old in October 2022, seeking his prosecution under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The metropolitan magistrate court acquitted Akhtar earlier this month after Dubey decided to withdraw his complaint. The advocate, who claimed to be a member of RSS, had moved an application before the court. He said that the issues between the parties are settled and thus he now intends to withdraw the case. Accepting the court plea, the court acquitted Akhtar, observing that the complainant does not want to prosecute the accused. This case has now been disposed of, it added.

Dubey had taken objection to Akhtar's comments on the organisation, alleging that the latter did so to gain political score. “He unnecessarily dragged the name of the RSS and defamed the organisation in a calculated and well-planned move,” Dubey had said.

According to him, while giving an interview, Akhtar had allegedly said, “I think those who support organisations like RSS, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajarang Dal need to do some introspection. Of course, Talibanis are reprehensible, they are barbarians, no doubt about it. However, the people whom you are supporting, how are they different from them? They have the same mindset.”

Read Also
FPJ Legal: Thane Court issues show-cause notice to Javed Akhtar in defamation suit over RSS- Taliban...
article-image

The magistrate court had issued summons to Akhtar in December 2022. The case had been pending since then.

