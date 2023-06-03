Jayant Sahasrabudhe of Vijnana Bharati passes away at 66

Jayant Sahasrabuddhe | Twitter

Jayant Sahasrabuddhe (56), senior RSS Pracharak and organising secretary of Vijnana Bharati, breathed his last at a Pune hospital in the early hours of Friday. He was battling for his life since his vehicle met with an accident on September 3, 2022. Sahasrabuddhe is known for his basic work in the fields of Indian science and for building the narrative on the contribution of science and scientists in the Indian freedom struggle.

Strived to make Indian science a prominent force in the world

He strived hard to take this narrative to the masses as part of the Aazadi Ka Amritmahotsav celebrations by the Central government. He also envisaged, initiated and guided several facets of Vijnana Bharati to make it a prominent force of Indian science across the globe.

Born on April 17, 1966, at Girgaum, Sahasrabuddhe earned his BSc Tech (electronics) degree and started working at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Mumbai. However, deeply oriented to the RSS activities, he left his job and dedicated his life to the RSS in 1989.

Interested in finding scientific talents in schools

After working at several places in Sangli and Kolhapur districts in the initial years, he was given charge of Goa and then the Konkan Prant of RSS. In 2007 he was appointed as the Organizing Secretary of the Vijnana Bharati, the Indian Science Movement.

Sahasrabuddhe added several new dimensions to the Vijnana Bharati, like the Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats Forum (GIST); National Ayurveda Students Youth Association (NASYA); World Ayurveda Foundation; the Vidyarthi Vijnana Manthan, a unique programme to hunt and augment scientific intellect among the school students; Tech for Seva, a unique confluence of IT industry and NGOs working in the fields of basic human needs and Indian International Science Festival (IISF).