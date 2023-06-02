RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: Diversity shouldn't be a cause for clashes, forgetting culture leads to problems

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at an event held by the organisation in Nagpur on Thursday said that diversity shouldn't be a cause for clashes and that forgetting culture leads to problems. He also added that keeping the harmony and integrity of the nation intact is responsibility of every individual. Bhagwat was speaking at the valedictory function of third year "Sangha Shiksha Varga" at Nagpur on Thursday.

"As a society, many differences have been generated among us over castes, religions and similar smaller identities. However, those who came from outside have now become ours. They should forget their relations with outsiders and live in harmony. We too shall consider them as ours and enlighten them if they are going wrong at any point. But, one should remember that the differences are detrimental and that keeping the harmony and integrity of the nation intact is responsibility of every individual in the society," Bhagwat said in his address.

The 25-day camp is aimed at training the cadres in physical as well as intellectual activities carried out by the organization. This camp was started by RSS founder Dr Hedgewar in 1927 and is held annually except only a few breaks.

Bhagwat hailed the Indian society's resilience shown during the Covid pandemic and the economic dangers that followed it. While referring to the programs held to commemorate 75 years of independence and the G20 conference, he said, efforts are being made to bring in the much needed awareness in the society.

While referring to politically vitiated environment and the atmosphere of hatred, Bhagwat said, "We are fighting among ourselves instead of showing our power to the enemy. Common people are not happy about this situation and the politicians should act with conscience. We carry a huge baggage of the past and hence shy away from harmony," Bhagwat said while adding that if one considers Bharat the motherland their identity will remain intact. "It is only in India that individual identity remains intact," he said.

"Diversity shouldn't be a cause for clashes. But, we forget culture and that leads to problems," he said while referring to Indonesia and Spain. Bhagwat also said that a society has to pay for the evil acts committed in the past such as caste discrimination and other social evils.

Identity of one's own self too is very important, Bhagwat said, adding that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gave an identity to the nation. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj revived old values. Stopped cow slaughter and made mother tongue the official language of court. Formed navy, united the people and protected those who identified themselves with the concept of a nation," Bhagwat said. "RSS doesn't want anything. Not even the credit. We are happy working with the society and for the society," he said while concluding his address.