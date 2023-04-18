Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Jabalpur on Tuesday and visited Narasimha temple. He came to Jabalpur to participate in the program organised on the second death anniversary of Bramhlin saint Shyamdevacharya.

Mohan Bhagwat also unveiled the statue of Brahmlin saint Shyamdevacharya. During this, Mohan Bhagwat also took the blessings of saints in the Narasimha temple complex.

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Bhagwat said that superpowers have put a lot of pressure on India to choose a side. However, India did not bow down to anyone’s pressure.

Further he said, "we helped the war victims, this is the essence of India ". He said that India is going to become Vishwa Guru soon. We will not convert anyone but will make India as Vishwa Guru, he added.