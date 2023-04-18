 "India did not bow down to pressure by super-powers to pick a side on Russia-Ukraine war," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal"India did not bow down to pressure by super-powers to pick a side on Russia-Ukraine war," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Jabalpur

"India did not bow down to pressure by super-powers to pick a side on Russia-Ukraine war," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Jabalpur

Mohan Bhagwat also took the blessings of saints in the Narasimha temple complex

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Jabalpur on Tuesday and visited Narasimha temple. He came to Jabalpur to participate in the program organised on the second death anniversary of Bramhlin saint Shyamdevacharya.

Mohan Bhagwat also unveiled the statue of Brahmlin saint Shyamdevacharya. During this, Mohan Bhagwat also took the blessings of saints in the Narasimha temple complex.

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Bhagwat said that superpowers have put a lot of pressure on India to choose a side. However, India did not bow down to anyone’s pressure.

Further he said, "we helped the war victims, this is the essence of India ". He said that India is going to become Vishwa Guru soon. We will not convert anyone but will make India as Vishwa Guru, he added.

Read Also
Indore: Doctors up in arms against biomedical waste management company, allege illegal recovery
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'Maharaj will always be in my heart', Congress leader praises BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia on...

MP: 'Maharaj will always be in my heart', Congress leader praises BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia on...

"India did not bow down to pressure by super-powers to pick a side on Russia-Ukraine war," RSS chief...

Madhya Pradesh: Concerned over negative influence on children, Rajgarh women break liquor shop board...

Madhya Pradesh: Concerned over negative influence on children, Rajgarh women break liquor shop board...

Madhya Pradesh: Vyapam scam accused gets interim protection from arrest

Madhya Pradesh: Vyapam scam accused gets interim protection from arrest

Bhopal: 22-year-old mentally challenged girl found naked near Gandhinagar

Bhopal: 22-year-old mentally challenged girl found naked near Gandhinagar