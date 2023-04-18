Indore: Doctors up in arms against biomedical waste management company, allege illegal recovery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City doctors are up in arms against Hoswin Incinerator Private Limited alleging that the biomedical waste management company is forcing small clinics to pay charges even when no waste is generated from them.

Doctors’ Federation’s Dr Madhav Hasani said that many doctors across the city have complained that the employees of Hoswin have threatened them to pay unnecessary bills.

IMA’s Dr Sanjay Londhe too alleged that they had raised the issue of doctors being subject to extortion by Health Department officials and Hoswin employees in the name of inspection of clinics.

“Hoswin Incinerator has a monopoly in the city for managing biomedical waste. The company is forcing the doctors running small clinics to pay waste management bill even when no waste is generated. It is an illegal recovery by the company and we appeal to the administration to take immediate action over the same,” Dr Hasani said.

Dr Londhe said that a discussion over deciding the rates of biomedical waste again as per the category of the clinics and also to restructure the fees module was done in a meeting with the then collector about two years ago.

“We have given a list of categories of clinics and it was decided that the bills will be collected on the same basis. The company is not following the norms and action must be taken against it,” Dr Londhe said.

He also alleged that the district Health Department officials never inspect the clinics of quacks and unauthorised practitioners but always threaten the doctors in the name of clinic inspections.

Meanwhile, Hoswin’s Pramod Choukse refused to comment over the same excusing that he doesn’t look after clinics’ biomedical waste and it is taken care of by Asad Warsi. However, Warsi couldn’t be connected as his phone was switched off.