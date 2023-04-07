Rajasthan: Saints are doing better work than missionaries, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rajasthan: Saints are doing better work than missionaries, said RSS chief | File Photo

Inaugurating the three-day Rashtriya Swea Sangam of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Jaipur on Friday, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the saints of the Hindu community are doing better work than the missionaries. Addressing the gathering Bhagwat said 'when we talk of seva or service activity, the intellectuals in the country always point to missionaries.'

He said, "Everyone knows missionaries run schools, hospitals, and various organizations around the world, so we thought of finding out what the saints of the Hindu society are doing and we invited saints from the four southern states Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala for a Hindu Service Seva Fair in Chennai. There it came to light that the number of educational institutions run by various Hindu saints and organizations is far greater than the service provided by the missionaries."

'RSS volunteers serving the society since inception of Sangh'

Although, he added that what he said has nothing to do with any competition. Elaborating on the activities of Sewa Bharti Bhagwat said that the volunteers of RSS have been serving the society since the inception of the Sangh.

Talking about equality in society he said If someone has been left behind in society then it is not good for us.' Society can move forward only by treating everyone as equal and like oneself. Weaker sections have to be given strength, ' said Bhagwat.

Issue of identification of nomadic communities raised

With this Bhagwat raised the issue of identification of nomadic communities and said 'There are many nomadic communities who fought for the freedom of the country. They did not bow down and kept fighting for freedom, but they did not have any voter ID or ration card. Foreign rulers declared them criminals.

Representatives of more than 3,000 voluntary organizations from across the country are present in the Sangam. At the same time, work that is being carried out by these organizations has also been displayed here in an exhibition. Although, some controversial statements were also made in the presence of Bhagwat by Balyogi Umeshnath Maharaj who talked of communal issues.

India defeated outsiders through sacrifices and austerity

He said that several hundred years back some outsiders came and tried to break India after we defeated those outsiders through the sacrifices, austerity, and devotion of our saints then we found that some people emerged from among us who tried to divide all of us.

'Our saints and mahapurush, rishis kept the country together and kept sanatan dharma strong but our misfortune was that in this country the sounds of conch shells, drums, and bells were silenced and we had to listen to namaz five times from morning to evening through loudspeakers,' said Umeshnath.

Kailash Sharma associated with Sewa Sangam said that Sewa Bharti has employed more than 25 thousand people last year. Along with this, the organization is continuously working in areas like health, skill development, and women empowerment.