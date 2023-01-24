Netaji dreamt of glorious India: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat |

Kolkata: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday while addressing a programme on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary at Shahid Minar in Kolkata said that we should all work together to fulfill Netaji’s dream of making India ‘glorious’.

Bhagwat also urged everyone to follow the teachings of Netaji and work towards making the country a world leader.

“We are grateful to Netaji for his struggle in freedom fighting but also because of his dream of making this country a glorious nation. His dream is still not fulfilled and we should work together to fulfill his dream and make India a glorious nation,” said Bhagwat. The RSS chief also mentioned that Netaji’s goals are the same as those of RSS. However, the opposition said that Netaji believed in ‘secularism’ which RSS doesn’t.

Meanwhile, virtually addressing another programme of Netaji’s birth anniversary, his daughter Anita Bose Pfaff said that implementing Netaji’s ideology will be a true tribute to him. “By building his statues and naming islands in Andaman and Nicobar island is not a real tribute to him. Netaji believed in unity and he wished that men and women of all religions should stay together. The true tribute to Netaji will be by following his ideology,” said Pffaf.

