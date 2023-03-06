RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says '70% of Indian population was educated before British arrived'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | File Photo

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has claimed that the education system in India was well-established and 70% of the population was educated before the arrival of the British. He further accused the British of destroying the education system in the country.

70% Indian population was educated before British arrived: Bhagwat

During the inauguration of a multi-specialty hospital in Atma Manohar Jain Aradhana Temple Complex in Karnal on Sunday, Bhagwat stated: “Before the British rule, our country’s 70 percent population was educated and there was no unemployment. Whereas in England, only 17 percent people were educated. They implemented their education model here and implemented our model in their country. Hence 70 percent people in England became educated, while India was left with just 17 percent of its population educated.”

Additionally, Bhagwat asserted that the education system in pre-British India was designed to promote self-reliance, and as a result, there was no discrimination based on caste or colour.

Health and education have become businesses: RSS Chief

Bhagwat expressed his concern that education and healthcare, which should be accessible to all, have now become commercial enterprises in India.

“Nowadays, the situation in our country is such that one is ready to do anything for education and health because both things have become expensive and rare,” the RSS chief said.