Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan goes to Nagpur, meets Bhagwat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to Nagpur on Wednesday and met the head of Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohon Bhagwat.

Chouhan’s meeting with Bhagwat was pending for a long time. According to sources, Chouhan informed Bhagwat about the projects going on in the state according to the RSS ideology.

The Chief Minister also informed Bhagwat about the religious event being held at Ujjain on February 18 to celebrate Maha Shivratri.

Chouhan informed him about how he has been planting saplings for the past two years and about the Omkareshwar project that the government has undertaken after completing Mahakal Lok project.

A 180-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya will be installed at Omkareshwar in August this year.

Besides, he informed the RSS chief about the work going on in the tribal areas in the state and about the implementation of Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act for the welfare of tribal people.

According to sources, the closed-door meeting between them continued for one hour.

The meeting is considered important, since the assembly election is scheduled this year.

