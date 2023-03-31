Bhopal: Partition of India was artificial, Akhand Bharat is truth, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that partition of India, which gave birth to Pakistan, was an artificial division and ‘Akand Bharat’ (integrated India) is the truth.

‘Akand Bharat’ (integrated India) is the truth and ‘Khandit Bharat’ (divided India) is a nightmare which is subsiding gradually, said the RSS chief while speaking at a function to mark the birth anniversary of teen revolutionary Hemu Kalani here on Friday. The event was organised by Sindhi Community.

"It was Bharat before 1947 (Partition). Those who broke off from Bharat, are they happy still? certainly not ,because of the adamant attitude of their ancestors they are in pain and leading an unnatural existence," Bhagwat said in an apparent reference to Pakistan. All are saying it was a mistake," Bhagwat asserted.

“India got divided. Even the damaged body parts need to be rejoined,” he said. His statement drew a huge applause from the audience and murmurs started that whether Sindh could be in Hind in future. Bhagwat, however, clarified that he does not mean that India should attack Pakistan. "I do not mean to say Bharat should attack Pakistan. Not at all. We don't belong to that culture that calls for attack on others," he said."We are from the culture that gives a befitting reply in self-defence," Bhagwat said apparently referring to the surgical strikes on terror camps in that country, adding "we do it and we will keep doing it".Hailing the Sindhi community, most of who arrived here from Sindh (now in Pakistan) during Partition, Bhagwat said they had come "from that Bharat to this Bharat for the sake of your rich Sindhu culture and values.” He told Sindhi community members that since they know well about the two sides of India including Sindh they can rehabilitate India there (in Sindh). On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani and others were present. Earlier, Bhagwat and Chouhan felicitated distinguished personalities of Sindhi community. Bhagwat expressed grief over the loss of life in the Indore temple tragedy. with inputs from agencies