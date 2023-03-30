Bhopal: Commanders discuss ways to stay ready, resurgent & relevant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Bhopal on Thursday afternoon to attend three-day Combine Commanders’ Conference. The Defense minister is going to hold meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Admiral R Hari Kumar and Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhary.

Before the arrival of Singh, CDS Chouhan, General Pandey, Admiral Kumar and Air Chief Marshal Choudhary held the conference that continued throughout the day.

The three-day conference of Military Commanders will conclude on April 1, official sources said. The conference is organised on the theme 'Ready, Resurgent, Relevant', which started from Thursday.

During the Conference the top officers of defence discussions have took place over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and the aterisation in the Armed Forces. Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in defence ecosystem towards attaining 'Aatmanirbharta' was also reviewed, by the officers and by the Union Minister.

The conference witnessed the participation of commanders from the three armed forces, of three commands and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier at the airport the Union Minister was welcomed by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior party members.