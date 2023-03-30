Indore: MSMEs are backbone of eco development, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 314 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units of the district got financial assistance from the state goverment to the tune of Rs 41 cr. on Wednesday. The amount was transferred by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan simultaneously with a single click in a virtual function.

The CM joined the programme virtually from Bhopal. This virtual programme took place in the NIC room located at the collector's office. A capital investment of Rs 736.11 crore has been made by 423 industrial units in the district. The grant will be distributed to the remaining units as per their eligibility in the coming time. CM Chouhan discussed the issues of the units with Mahesh Gupta, state president of Laghu Udhyog Bharti.

Addressing the programme, Chouhan said that MSME units have an important contribution in the development of the country and the State. They are the backbone of economic development. A large number of jobs are generated through these units. We are moving fast in the direction of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

Omprakash Saklecha, MSME Minister, said that industrial development is getting a new direction in the state as clusters are being developed in the state. This will be of great help to MSME units. The programme was conducted by Commissioner, MSME P Narhari.

It was informed in the programme that as per the Madhya Pradesh MSME Promotion Scheme, 2021, there is a provision whereby MSME units to be established and expanded in the district can avail 40% industry development grant in four equal annual instalments. In this financial year, a grant of more than Rs 99 cr. has been distributed to eligible MSME units under the scheme including 15 units set up by women entrepreneurs.

Under the Madhya Pradesh MSME Promotion Scheme, 2021, a 48% grant is given to SC and ST and women entrepreneurs and up to 60% industry development grant is given to the exporting units exporting more than 50% of the production.

Financial assistance is being provided to the food processing, pharmaceutical, engineering, readymade garment, confectionery, furniture and footwear manufacturing industrial units established in the district as per their eligibility. Two self-employment schemes of the government, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme and Chief Minister's Udyam Kranti Yojana, are being implemented to set up one's own enterprise.

