VIDEO: Navi Mumbai Police Launch 3-Day Anti-Drug Awareness Drive With Rallies, Workshops And Digital Campaign

Navi Mumbai: To curb rising drug addiction among youth, Navi Mumbai Police launched a three-day awareness campaign from August 14 to 16, led by Vashi Police Station. The drive included lectures, guidance sessions, poster exhibitions, rallies, and cultural programmes across schools, colleges, and housing societies.

Students Lead The Way

As part of the initiative, 120 NSS students of Modern College took out a prabhat pheri rally from the college to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, spreading messages against drug abuse. Competitions such as essay writing, slogan contests, workshops, and a human chain were also organized to sensitize students, who were additionally provided with helpline numbers for support.

Awareness Beyond Classrooms

Awareness sessions were held at Modern College, Sector 15, where NSS students attended lectures and PPT presentations on the dangers of drug addiction, its social impact, and preventive measures. Guidance was also extended during the Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy’s women’s meet, and at Apsara Society in Sector 17, where residents were addressed on the issue.

Independence Day Special & Walkathon

On Independence Day, students highlighted the theme of drug eradication through essays, speeches, and paintings. Awareness programmes were also conducted at Four Points Hotel and Tunga Hotel, while groups such as Suprabhat, Omkar, and Navratna organized a “Run for Drugs-Free India” walkathon from Fortis Hospital to Mini Seashore. A special discussion on women’s safety was also included.

Social Media Outreach

On August 16, the campaign extended to the digital space, with Navi Mumbai Police launching a social media initiative to spread anti-drug messages widely.

The campaign was executed under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Dhumal along with APIs Bhosale and Owal, PSIs Paradhye and Narale, head constables and staff, and Uday Tilav, counselling head at the de-addiction centre.