 Mumbai Health Alert: Chikungunya Cases Surge 56%, Malaria Up 20% Between January–August 2025
Cases of chikungunya in Mumbai have surged by 56% and malaria by 20% between January and August this year compared to the same period in 2024, according to the latest report from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Health Department. Hepatitis cases linked to contaminated food and water have also risen by 16%.

Health officials inspect mosquito breeding sites in Mumbai amid rising chikungunya and malaria cases | Representative image

Early Monsoon Fuels Mosquito Breeding

Health officials attribute the spike to the early arrival of the monsoon in May, a month ahead of schedule. The early rains created favorable conditions for mosquito breeding, leading to an increase in vector-borne illnesses.

Other Diseases Show Mixed Trend

While hepatitis cases rose, the city recorded a decline in gastroenteritis, as well as a drop in dengue and leptospirosis cases compared to last year.

Disease Trend (January–August)

• Malaria: 4,021 (2024) → 4,825 (2025)

• Dengue: 1,979 (2024) → 1,564 (2025)

• Chikungunya: 210 (2024) → 328 (2025)

• Gastroenteritis: 6,133 (2024) → 5,510 (2025)

• Hepatitis: 662 (2024) → 703 (2025)

• Leptospirosis: 553 (2024) → 316 (2025)

Mumbai & China Face Chikungunya Outbreak; City Records 200% Hike In Cases, WHO Expresses Concern
Public Advisory

Public health authorities have urged citizens to eliminate stagnant water, maintain hygiene, and seek timely treatment to curb the spread of seasonal diseases.

