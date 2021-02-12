Rs 424.63 cr funds pending to be sanctioned for RTE admissions by state govt

Mumbai: Out of over Rs 624.63 crore required as funding for the Right to Education (RTE) admissions in Maharashtra for the academic year 2019-20, the state government has disbursed only Rs 200 crore till now. Schools under RTE claim out of Rs 200 crore, Rs 160 crore which was allotted for expenditure has not been received.

Schools have not registered online for RTE admissions because they have not received allotted funding from the state. There are over 3,53,502 lakh students in Maharashtra who benefit from RTE admissions. A total funds of Rs 624.63 crore is required for RTE admissions. Out of this, the state government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore but the pending amount of Rs 424.63 crore is yet to be sanctioned.

Out of Rs 200 crore sanctioned, the office of the director of state school education department has not received Rs 160 crore. In the letter to the state government, Dattatray Jagtap, director (secondary), state school education department, said, "The state should sanction and disburse the amount of Rs 424.63 crore required for RTE admissions."

Schools said they are unable to manage the education of students under RTE admission if the state does not provide necessary funding.

The principal of a South Mumbai school said, "We cannot manage to facilitate the education of students till Class 8 under RTE if the state does not provide required funds. It is the duty of the state to disburse funds and provide financial aid. Where and how are private unaided schools supposed to get funds?"

Under RTE admissions, students can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in private-unaided schools. Students of economically weak backgrounds can opt for admissions as 25 per cent seats in private-unaided schools are reserved for them.