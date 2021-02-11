Mumbai: RTE admission process extended to give more time to schools

In an attempt to help more students secure seats under Right to Education (RTE), the state school education department has extended the RTE admission process. Schools have been given a few more days to register and verify their data for the 25 per cent seats reserved for RTE admissions for academic year 2021-22, the process is expected to start by next week.

The applications for quota were scheduled to begin from February 9, 2021. But now, the State School Education Department has postponed the online application process to give schools additional days to register and verify their data for the 25 per cent seats reserved.

The department said, "The new schedule will be announced later. Currently, the school registration and verification process is going on. The application process is expected to start next week. Dates for online application for parents will be announced shortly on the website."

Till now, 232 schools have been verified online while, 346 have registered out of a total of 360 schools in Mumbai. The lottery for RTE admissions will be conducted mostly on March 5 and 6, 2021. The selected students will have to submit their documents between March 9 and March 26.

Students and parents can apply online at https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex. Under RTE admissions, students can avail free and compulsory education till Class 8 in private-unaided schools. Students of economically weak backgrounds can opt for admissions as 25 per cent seats in private-unaided schools are reserved for them.