Rs 1,000 fine for Vasai-Virar shopkeepers for not wearing masks and keeping hand sanitisers

A circular, issued by municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, stated that the civic body has decided in public interest to make masks necessary for any person moving in public places. The circular stated that citizens must wear three-ply or cloth mask. The BMC circular read, “Any person moving around in his personal or official vehicle must be wearing masks. No person/ officer will attend any meeting/ gathering, workplace without wearing these masks.”

Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, 9,915. State also tops the tally with 432 fatalities. India's COVID-19 tally has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 23,651, while 8,324 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals, the ministry said. Out of the 66 deaths reported since Wednesday evening, 32 were from Maharashtra, 16 from Gujarat, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Tamil Nadu and Delhi, and one from Karnataka.