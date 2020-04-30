Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC stops declaring ward-wise data; officials say they are 'unaware' of situation

Mumbai: The BMC abruptly stopped declaring ward-wise data of Covid cases across the city three days ago, prompting questions on the sudden lack of transparency. The BMC senior officials, however, said they were not aware of the development.

According to BMC officials, wards are supposed to share details such as the number of positive cases, deaths, the number of patients who have recovered and been discharged, and the number containment zones with the civic body’s war room on a daily basis.

The dedicated war room then collates the data and prepares a graphic with ward-wise data in the form of a map of Mumbai with the BMC’s 24 administrative wards marked out. This is then uploaded on the BMC's website and is posted on the civic body's social networking sites, too.

However, this process has now been discontinued suddenly, giving rise to questions on why the disclosure of such data has been stopped abruptly. The last time the ward wise data of the Covid count in the city was shared by the BMC was on April 26. It has not even clarified about the sudden discontinuation in releasing ward-wise data.

"The ward wise data is totally different from the press release and the cumulative data that we share. I will check with the war room and department in charge, as to why the ward-wise data is not being shared," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner.