PKL 2019, Tamil Thalaivas Vs U Mumba, Match 116: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Match Preview

The Tamil Thalaivas will take on U Mumba in the ongoing Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2019 on Monday, 30th September at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula at 8:30 PM.

The match-up will also conclude the double-header scheduled at the venue. The 2019 edition of Pro Kabaddi League has already witnessed many close encounters and thrilling tied affairs. The seventh season, which kick-started on July 20, 2019, has completed over 100 out of the 132 scheduled league stage matches so far.

U Mumba ended up on the winning side when they last met Tamil Thalaivas in this edition and would be looking to repeat their success to keep themselves in the playoffs hunt.

Tamil Thalaivas

With just three wins in the 18 matches, Tamil Thalaivas are placed at the bottom of the points table. They are already out of the playoffs contention race and will now be looking to salvage some pride in their remaining fixtures.

The Chennai-based franchise is winless in the last 13 games. Tamil Thalaivas suffered another humiliating defeat at the hands of Gujarat Fortunegiants in the previous game and would be looking for a win against U Mumba, who are also not going through the best of form.

U Mumba

Under the spirited leadership of their defender Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba have managed to win nine out of their 17 matches so far. As of now, they are placed fourth on the points table. With few more wins under their belt, the Mumbai-based outfit will be looking to seal one of the top six spots for the playoffs. The Mumbai team's top raider of the season has been Abhishek Singh with a total of 108 raid points. Skipper Atrachali has led the defence from the front as he has collected a total of 57 tackle points this season. Atrachali and the Mumba defenders will have to be alert to secure a win over Thalaivas.

Starting 7s:

Tamil Thalaivas: Ran Singh (C), Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Mohit Chhillar, Shabeer Bappu, Ponparthiban and M Abishek.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Rohit Baliyan, Athul MS and Abhishek Singh.

Dream 11:

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, M Abhishek and Fazel Atrachali.

Captain: Abhishek Singh, Vice-Captain: V Ajith Kumar.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Rahul Chaudhari, Abhishek Singh, Athul MS, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, M Abhishek and Harendra Kumar.

Captain: Rahul Chaudhari, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh.