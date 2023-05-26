RRR on Wheels: NMMC launches initiative to encourage 'Reduce, Recycle & Reuse' | Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) launched its campaign named "RRR on Wheels" as part of the “Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shahar” initiative directed by the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The NMMC's recent move was hosted on the vehicles of SkrapNest, an e-commerce site to facilitate the buying and selling of old and used products.

It is noted that ScrapNest's vehicles will come to the doorstep of citizens and collect waste from their homes, and in return would be paid according to rates fixed on the basis of the weight of the waste.

Recycle Mart, another initiative by NMMC

The civic body is taking a number of initiatives including ‘Recycle Mart’ that has been set up at D'Mart in Belapur under the '21 Days Challenge’ of the central government.

Zero waste campaign

While launching the service, NMMC Chief Rajesh Narvekar praised the concept of "Three R on Wheels" and mentioned that through this facility the citizens of Navi Mumbai would be helped in waste management. "People of Navi Mumbai would be getting the facility to dispose off various types of dry waste right from their homes. This will speed up the zero waste campaign in the region," he said.