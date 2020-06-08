Robber’s tattoo proves ‘tattle tale’

Mumbai: A tattoo on the accused's arm helped police crack the robbery at a Bollywood director's home on Sunday.

The Juhu Police have arrested the 25-year-old man by identifying a tattoo on his arm that read 'Malika', who had broken into the Soham Shah's home and stolen two mobile phones and cash. The arrested accused is identified as Prem Lognathan Devendra. However, his accomplice, 24-year-old Arjun Sureshbabu Devendra, is still at large.

According to the police, two masked men had entered a Vile Parle building on May 26 when the security guards and residents were sleeping. The duo broke into Shah's house by climbing the scaffolding of the building and decamped with two mobile phones and cash kept in the drawer.

When Shah noticed that his belongings are missing, he immediately rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint. Juhu Police then checked the CCTV camera footage, where they saw two masked men entering and exiting the building premises in the wee hours of May 26.

Police said, while the accused were masked, they noticed a tattoo on one of the accused person's left arm that read 'Malika'. Police immediately alerted their informers, who gave them a tip-off about the main accused and he was arrested from Indira Nagar in Vile Parle (W) on Saturday. During the investigation, it was revealed that there were previous cases of chain snatching, robbery, housebreaking and theft registered against the duo.