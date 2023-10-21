Rising MD, Marijuana Menace In Mumbai: Police Records Alarming Surge in Arrests & Seizures in 2023 | Representational Image

Mumbai: New data from the Mumbai Police suggests that a total of 1,059 cases related to narcotic drugs like Mephedrone and Marijuana have been registered this year. In these cases, the police have arrested 1,272 people involved in the consumption, supply, or manufacturing of these drugs. Interestingly, the numbers from 2018 indicate that this year has broken all previous records.

Rising menace of MD drug since 2018

This month, the police managed to bust several syndicates allegedly involved in the production and supply of Mephedrone drugs. Following this, several individuals were arrested. The new data sheds light on how Mephedrone, or MD, has been widely supplied in the city since 2018 and how the numbers have continued to rise. Starting in 2018, only 34 cases related to MD were registered, leading to 42 arrests. In total, the police managed to seize 94 kilograms of MD, worth Rs. 10.64 crores. In the following years, 2019 and 2020, the numbers increased to 94 and 110 cases, with 115 and 131 arrests, respectively. In 2021, the seized MD amounted to 32.29 crores, with 116 cases registered and 162 arrests made. In 2022, the year following COVID-19, the seized MD drugs saw a staggering increase to 4886.50 crores, with 168 cases and 235 arrests. In 2023, from January to October, 327 cases have been registered, and 483 accused have been arrested, while MD drugs worth 357.17 crores have been seized to date.

Marijuana, also known as ganja, has also seen a surge in cases and arrests this year, according to the data. Comparing the figures, with only 91 cases in 2018, the numbers shot up to 732 cases in 2023. Ganja, according to the police, is one of the most consumed drugs, especially among youths aged between 25 to 35 and school/college-going children. In 2019, 322 cases were registered, leading to 352 arrests. After a decrease in numbers during COVID-19, with 249 cases and 272 arrests, the figures started rising again to 346 cases in 2021 with 415 arrests. In 2022, 478 cases were registered with 535 arrests, and this year, till date, 732 cases have been registered with 789 arrests. Throughout these six years, 2021 saw the maximum seizures, with 3,738 kilograms of marijuana seized, worth Rs. 7.41 crores.

"A gradual increase in registered cases over the years indicates that citizens mistakenly believe ganja is a medicinal drug. Such misconceptions have put many lives in jeopardy without them realizing the ill-effects of drugs. Our drug-free Mumbai campaign aims to eradicate drugs in all forms, making our society safe and secure," said a senior IPS official.**

Format: Year - Registered Crime - Accused Arrested - Value (in crores)

MD

2021 - 116 - 162 - 32.29 cr

2022 - 168 - 235 - 4886.50 cr

2023 - 327 - 483 - 357.17 cr

Marijuana

2021 - 346 - 415 - 7.41 cr

2022 - 478 - 535 - 3 cr

2023 - 732 - 789 - 2.08 cr

