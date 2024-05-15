Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Minor Fire Erupts At Crash Site In Ghatkopar, Doused Within 10 Minutes Averting Another Major Mishap

The tragic hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar areaa led to the death of at least 8 people and over 60 people were injured after the large hoarding fell at a petrol pump station on May 13 | X | ANI

Mumbai: Sparking a fresh scare here on Wednesday, a minor fire erupted in the vicinity of the petrol pump which was crushed after a monstrous hoarding crashed on it

Eyewitnesses said that as the rescue operations continue for the third day since the gigantic billboard collapsed on Monday afternoon, a gas cutter used to cut the heavy metal rods sparked a blaze.

14 killed, 74 injured in this giant hoarding collapse in Mumbai's dust storm yesterday.



The 17,000 sqft hoarding was listed in the Limca Book of Records last year. The BMC says it was illegal, unauthorised.



FOURTEEN lives gone & counting.



However as the teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade were already stationed there, they managed to douse the blaze within barely 10 minutes. There are no reports of any fresh damage or injuries in the latest instance and the rescue work resumed soon afterwards.

Sudden Dust Storm In Mumbai

On May 13, after Mumbai was lashed by a sudden dust storm and thunderstorm with strong winds, a gigantic private hoarding erected in Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar tumbled onto several houses and a petrol pump below.

So far 14 persons have been killed, another 88 injured, more than 60 people were rescued, and some persons are still feared trapped under the rubble.

In view of the petrol pump and its underground storage tanks at the spot, the rescue teams are carrying out mostly manual operations, avoiding the use of inflammatory equipment, etc. to avoid any other tragedy.