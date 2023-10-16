Maharashtra: Two Brothers Held For Selling MD, Setting Up Manufacturing Unit In Solapur

Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a drug manufacturing factory in Solapur and arrested two brothers with mephedrone (MD) drugs worth ₹16 crore.

The Crime Branch has also seized the raw material for making the drugs valued at ₹100 crore inside the factory.

Unit 9 of the Crime Branch arrested two accused Atul Kisan Gawli and Rahul Kisan Gawli from Khar area with 5kg of drugs. During their interrogation, both of them revealed that the seized drugs were made in a factory in Solapur. Subsequently, the Crime Branch team, led by Police Inspector Daya Nayak, in charge of Unit 9, raided the factory and seized 3kg of MD drugs along with raw material for making 50-60kg of the same drugs.

Salman Ansari

Salman Ansari

Accused used to work in chemical lab

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan said that both the arrested accused are brothers and the duo had taken a 21,000 sqft space on rent in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation area of Solapur and built a factory there. They were paying ₹30,000 rent per month and two watchmen were also hired for the structure.

DCP Roshan said that both the accused used to work in a chemical lab before where they had learned about chemicals. The factory was started seven to eight months ago. The duo had come to deliver drugs when the crime branch arrested them. Before their arrest, they had already delivered drugs in Versova.

As per officials, the involvement of more people in this racket is being investigated. The court has sent the duo to the custody of the crime branch till Thursday.

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Man With 1 Kg Of MD Drugs Valued At ₹1 Crore

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)