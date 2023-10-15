 Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Man With 1 Kg Of MD Drugs Valued At ₹1 Crore
Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
The Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended an individual in possession of one kilogram of MD drugs, with an estimated value of one crore rupees. This arrest is not the accused's first brush with the law, as prior cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against them.

On Saturday, Unit 3 of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 42-year-old individual named Qasim Mohammad Shivani in possession of MD drugs. According to police sources, the arrest occurred when officers from Unit 3 were conducting routine patrols near Lodha Parking in Lower Parel (East). They noticed a person exhibiting suspicious behavior, loitering in the area while awaiting someone.

Duly cautious, Crime Branch officials approached the individual for questioning. However, the suspect provided evasive and unsatisfactory responses. Subsequent to a search, the police uncovered one kilogram of MD drugs in his possession.

The individual was promptly arrested and presented in court, which subsequently remanded him into the custody of the Crime Branch until Wednesday. A police official disclosed that Qasim, a resident of Pydhoni, is employed as a watch repairer. Notably, Qasim has had prior run-ins with the law, with cases registered against him under the NDPS Act in the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Worli Unit and the Dongri Police Station.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

