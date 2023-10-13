 Navi Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Held With 1 Kg Of MD Drug Near APMC Market
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Held With 1 Kg Of MD Drug Near APMC Market | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly trying to sell Mephedrone (MD) near APMC Market. The police also seized one kg of Mephedrone worth Rs 1 crore.

The arrested accused was identified as Shamsuddin Abdul Kader Ettingal.

Based on the information, the Anti-Narcotics Cell laid a trap near the Satra Plaza Complex in APMC and around 4:30 pm, the accused Ettingal was noticed roaming there suspiciously. He was detained and when frisked, the police found the drugs.

According to police, the estimated cost of 1 kg of drugs was around Rs 1,01 crore. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he procured the drug from a person called Raju in Vasai.

A case was registered against Ettingal under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

