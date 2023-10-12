Navi Mumbai: NMMC Recommends Education Officer Of Thane ZP To Cancel NOC Of Belapur School

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Education Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has recommended Education officer (Secondary), Zilla Parishad, Thane to cancel the NOC of CBSE board affiliation of Dyanpushpa Vidya Niketan School and Junior College, Belapur after it found that the school violated sections 16 and 17 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 by causing mental harassment to the students and not complying with the government orders.

The school is run by Dr D Y Patil Trust.

NMMC issued notice to school

Earlier, the civic education department had issued a notice to the school for allegedly closing the admission to the state board school and forcing students to shift to CBSE curriculum school on the same premises. Even parents complained that the school management discriminated against students of the state board on the school premises and forced them to shift to CBSE school.

They also complained to the education department of NMMC and the Maharashtra State Child Rights Commission. In the complaint, parents alleged that the school management decided to close the state board school without taking them into confidence. Even during the visit, the Education officer of NMMC found that the school is knowingly closing Marathi medium (Semi English) and English medium (State Board) schools.

The 25% quota of RTE Act

At present, there are 07 students in Marathi medium (State Board) and 108 students are enrolled in English medium (State Board) under the 25% quota of RTE Act.

The local student wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena raised the issue with the additional commissioner and education officer of NMMC. They held a meeting on Wednesday and demanded action. Following a demand made by the political outfit, the civic education department has written to Education Officer (Secondary), Zilla Parishad, Thane to cancel the NOC of the CBSE affiliation of the school. The school management was not available to comment.