 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Opens 1 More CBSE School In Nerul; To Be Run By NGO
The education at the new CBSE in Sarsole Village in Nerul is available free of cost and will be run by well-known NGO Akanksha Foundation.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
NMMC headquarters | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a third CBSE curriculum school in Sarsole in Nerul. Classes for the academic year 2023-24 for Nursery, Junior KG, Senior KG and Class One were started.

Suraj Patil, the former corporator as well as villager has been instrumental in getting the CBSE School. The education at the new CBSE in Sarsole Village in Nerul is available free of cost.

NMMC has 2 more schools in Navi Mumbai

Apart from Sarsole, NMMC has two more CBSE schools in Koparkhairane and Seawoods. While the Koparkhairane school is being run by the municipal corporation and the Seawoods school is managed by an NGO Akanksha Foundation, the newly opened CBSE School Sarsole will also be managed by Akanksha Foundation.

Admission at the new CBSE school to be free of cost

Admission and education to the new CBSE School is free of cost. “For all four classes from nursery to class one, a total of 30 students have been given admission in each class,” said an official from NMMC’s Education Department.

While giving admission to the school, priority was given to the students living within 1 km distance from the school. "We have received an overwhelming response as all seats were filled on time and classes have been started," said the official, adding that more CBSE Schools will be opened in days to come.

