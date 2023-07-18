Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Start Free CBSE School For Nursery To Class I Students

Representative Photo |

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is starting one more CBSE curriculum school in the city and the admission process for the academic session 2023-24 has already started for Nursery, Junior KG, Senior KG and Class one. The new school is coming up at Sarsole Village in Nerul and admission and education will be provided free of cost.

There have been demands from residents from Nerul and early this month, the civic chief Rajesh Narvekar assured to look into their demand.

Free admission

The Civic Education Department has appealed to parents to take advantage of this facility as admission here is completely free. “We have already provided all the details including age and other criteria for admission through the media to ensure that parents do not face any problem during the admission process,” said an official from Civic Education Department.

Admission application is available at Sarasole School in Nerul free of cost till July 25, 2023 from 11 am to 2 pm. The application form should be completely filled out by parents and submitted to the school by July 26, 2023 along with the necessary documents.

30 students to get admission in each class

“For all four classes from nursery to class one, a total of 30 students will be given admission in each class and the documents required for admission are child's birth certificate, caste certificate, passport size photograph, Aadhaar card and father's residential proof,” said the official.

While giving admission to the school, priority will be given to the students living within 1 km distance from the school. If there are more applications than the admission capacity, the lottery system will be adopted. “Parents should note that education in the school is free and bus service will not be available. At the time of submission of application, the age specified in the conditions must be attained as on December 31, 2023 for the class for which the application is submitted for admission,” said the official.

Age criteria for admission (As on December 31, 2023):

Nursery: 3 years to 4.5 years

Junior 4 years to 5.5 years

Senior K.G: 5 years to 6.5 years

Class one: 6 years to 7.5 years

