Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Plans To Start First CBSE School By Next Year

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has planned to start its first Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated school by the next academic year (2024-25). The school building, located in the Indralok area of Bhayandar East, is a ground plus five-storeyed structure. The civic body has received possession free-of-cost from the builder, in exchange for a development rights certificate.

The building was initially intended to accommodate a state board school, but after discussions with civic chief Dilip Dhole, necessary changes were incorporated in the original plan. Additional ground space was added to ensure that the proposal for procuring affiliation meets the infrastructural guidelines and standards specified for starting a CBSE school.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: New smart dress code for MBMC school students

Making CBSE, ISCE syllabus accessible to economically weaker sections

Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, who has officially intimated the civic administration of allocating funds from his local area development kitty for digital classrooms and other educational facilities, stated, “Children coming from economically weaker sections of society have a right to access CBSE and ICSE syllabus, but due to the astronomical fees, they are often deprived.”

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: MBMC schools to soon get CBSE and ICSE affiliations

CBSE school to offer free education

The CBSE school will offer free education to children from kindergarten to class IV, with higher grades added every year. The school building is equipped with toilets and washrooms on each floor and is powered with a 125 Kilo-Volt-Amperes (KVA) generator, ground, and landscaped garden. Around 1,500 students can study in the CBSE school in two batches. An in-principle nod had also been given by the erstwhile education minister to extend grants for the first five years.

At present, the MBMC operates 36 municipal schools that impart education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English to students who mostly come from a poor economic background. With around 1,000 fresh enrolments, the number of students has crossed the 9,000 mark this year.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to adopt Delhi Model for Smart Education in it schools