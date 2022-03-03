Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to adopt Delhi Model for Smart Education in it schools

Municipal budgets come and go, but the fate of civic operated schools remain the same. However, in a belated but much needed move, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally rolled up its sleeves to adopt the Delhi model aimed at turning their educational institutions into smart schools to bring them on par with their private counterparts.

A team from the MBMC led by Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale will soon visit Delhi government schools to understand the model of education in the national capital which has won accolades for achieving a landmark transformation in improvising the education system from elementary school to college level.

The civic administration has made budgetary allocations amounting Rs. 5. 50 crore for the education department this year. At present, there are 17 civic owned buildings housing 35 schools which impart education in Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati and semi-English mode up to around 6,500 students who mostly come from a poor economic background.

However, the education department is grappling with a discouraging rate of fresh enrollments coupled by an alarming rise in drop-out cases every year, as education in MBMC schools is limited only till the 8th standard. The education department claims that it was not only planning to extend its academic faculty from Class 1 to 10 instead of Class 1 to Class 8 but also introduce smart schools and e-classrooms from the new academic session.

Notably, the ruling governance and the administration has been boasting of its so-called efforts towards upgrading the standard of education in civic-operated schools in par with private institutions year. However, the overall academic scenario continues to paint a grim picture, as most of the ambitious projects have remained only on paper.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 05:42 PM IST