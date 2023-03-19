Rijiju's 'anti-India gang' remarks are attempt to threaten judiciary: Sanjay Raut

Rijiju's 'anti-India gang' remarks are attempt to pressure judiciary and threaten judges: Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Sunday that Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's allegations that a few retired judges are part of a "anti-India gang" are an attempt to put pressure on the judiciary and intimidate judges.

Speaking at the India Today Conference in the national capital on Saturday, Rijiju stated that a few retired judges and activists who are "part of the anti-India gang" are attempting to make the Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party.

'What kind of democracy is this?'

Reacting to the remarks while talking to reporters here, Raut said, "What kind of democracy is this? Does it suit a law minister to threaten the judiciary? It is a threat to judges who refuse to bow down to the government and it's an attempt to pressure the judiciary."

Criticising the government doesn't mean being against the nation, Raut said.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP also said that after Rahul Gandhi spoke about the threats to democracy in the country, there is now a move to get the Congress leader suspended from the Lok Sabha.

'Rahul Gandhi will not apologise'

To a question on the demand that Gandhi should apologise for his comments, Raut said, "Rahul Gandhi will not apologise and why should he?" "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have in fact spoken against the country and its political leaders on foreign soil," he charged.

The BJP has been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks he made in London, in which he alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.