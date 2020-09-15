Rhea Drug Bust: Goa-based alleged peddler Chris Costa brought to Mumbai, to be produced before court

Mumbai: Goa-based alleged drug peddler Chris Costa was brought to Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in their ongoing probe linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Costa who is alleged to be the Goa link in the case was nabbed by the agency based on the statements made by earlier accused arrested in the case.

Costa will be produced before a Mumbai court through video conferencing. "He has to be examined by the team for further probe," said a NCB officer.

Costa is alleged to be supplying contraband to Anuj Keswani who was arrested by the agency last weekend after multiple raids were conducted in the Mumbai and Goa.

The NCB is piecing together the chain of people involved in the alleged drug trafficking related to the case. The agency is questioning people over alleged drug procurement and selling.