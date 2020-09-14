Sushant Singh Rajput case: 7 drugs accused sent to NCB, judicial custody

While Karamjeet Singh Anand, Dwayne Fernandes, and Ankush Anreja, all arrested in past couple of days, were sent to NCB custody till September 16, three others - Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta and Aftab Fateh Ansari - also arrested in this period, have been sent to judicial custody till September 23.

All the accused were produced before a Mumbai Court via video-conferencing this afternoon.

Keshwani was arrested after another drugs peddler Kaizan Ebrahim revealed to the NCB that he procured drugs from Keshwani for onward supplies to other clients.

Following further revelations made by Keshwani and others, the NCB had swooped down on drug-dealers and peddlers in the city, and 16 of them have been rounded up so far.

In the latest round, Anand, Fernandes, Anreja, Patel, Gupta and Ansari were arrested from Mumbai and Chris Costa from Goa.

These arrests are part of the case in which the NCB has earlier arrested Sushant's girlfriend and Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, his staffer Dipesh Sawant, and drug peddlers Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14, triggering a huge upheaval in Bollywood and simultaneous probes by the NCB, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in various aspects of the case.